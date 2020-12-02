PHUGENI RAPED MY DAUGHTER : MINOR'S MOTHER

THE mother of a minor, who was allegedly raped by suspended MDC-T spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni on Monday denied claims that she wanted to “politically soil” his image after he was nominated for Senate.
Phugeni appeared before Western Commonage regional
magistrate Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze for continuation of trial for the crime
he allegedly committed between June and November 2018 in Emhlangeni and
Magwegwe suburbs in Bulawayo.
He denies the charges as defined under section 65 of the
Criminal Law, (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.
The complainant’s mother said she informed politicians such
as Lovemore Moyo, the United Movement for Devolution leader, and ousted MDC-T
organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe, as she wanted to resolve the matter
politically.
“(Lovemore) Moyo is my party president and I wanted Moyo to
engage Phugeni on this matter at a political level,” the complainant’s mother
said when she was being cross-examined by Phugeni’s lawyer Kholwani Ngwenya.
“(Abednico) Bhebhe is my cousin and I did not want him to
hear about the matter through the Press or rumours.”
Ngwenya had asked why she took a political route to solve a
criminal matter, adding that this fuelled suspicion that she sought to soil
Phugeni’s image after he was nominated for Senate.
“I am only after justice for my daughter. It is just
coincidence as it is also the same time my daughter opened up for the first
time. Phugeni snubbed family meetings to discuss the matter,” the complainant’s
mother added.
The woman cannot be named for ethical reasons to protect
the identity of the minor. According to the mother, her daughter suffered
depression after the rape ordeal resulting in her turning to intoxicating
substances to numb the pain.
“Her behaviour changed — sleeping out and getting drunk.
She would refuse to disclose what was going on except to say ‘my problems are
piling up’.
“She disclosed the rape ordeal after I threatened to beat
her up for untoward behaviour,” the mother said. The magistrate remanded
Phugeni to December 7.
Phugeni has been removed from the position of spokesperson
for the MDC-T following the rape charges. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment