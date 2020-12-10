PANIC AS COVID-19 SUSPECT TURNS UP FOR EXAM

There was panic at Christian College in Masvingo this morning when it emerged that one of the Form 6 students sitting for a Family and Religious Studies exam paper stayed with a guardian who died of Covid 19 on Sunday. Christian College is one of the most populous schools in the province with 2 300 students and 105 sat for the 9am paper.

The guardian who cannot be named died at Rujeko Isolation Centre and was buried today in Chitsa in Gutu under Covid19 regulations. Frightened teachers refused to invigilate the student who has neither been tested for Covid19 nor quarantined.

The Mirror alerted the school head, Edison Muresherwa of such a student early morning but after verifying and establishing that the information relayed to him was true, Muresherwa declined to comment. Masvingo Provincial Education Director, Zedius Chitiga said he only learnt about the case in the evening and had not visited the school to verify.

“I heard about it just now and under normal circumstances the Ministry of Health should take the leading role in maintaining the Covid-19 guidelines,” said Chitiga.Masvingo District Covid-19 taskforce chairman, Roy Hove said he had not been informed about the case but will take it up with the Social Welfare Department and find out how they can intervene.

The Mirror is told that after hearing the information, Muresherwa made frantic efforts to separate the student from the rest. The pupil was later given her own room to write the exam from and an elderly lady teacher invigilated her after most teachers showed reluctance.

The rest of the teachers refused to get anywhere near the room. The workers responsible for disinfecting classrooms also refused to enter the room today.

The Mirror confirmed with sources at the school that there has been no rapid response at the institution after such alarming information either by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education or by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.“

There has been no intervention by Covid-19 Taskforce, the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Education. It is business as usual and teachers, workers and children are all frightened,” said a worker at the school who declined to be named.

The same student is coming back to write another paper on Monday next week. Masvingo Mirror