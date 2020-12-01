MAN RAPES DAUGHTER (11) AS MUM PRAYS

A 42-YEAR-OLD Mutare man is in trouble after raping his 11-year-old daughter. The father was arraigned before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture last Saturday and was remanded in custody to December 11. He was asked to apply for bail at the High Court.

On a date unknown this year, the accused (who could not be named to protect the minor) called his two daughters during the night, taking advantage of that the mother had gone to an all-night prayer.

He made them to sleep on the same bed with him. At midnight, the 11-year-old woke up to discover her father on top of her. He raped her.

The complainant revealed the matter to her biological mother on November 16. A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused. Newsday