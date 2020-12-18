MAN NABBED FOR STEALING FROM ACCIDENT SCENE

A ZIMUNYA man who was recently convicted of stealing from an accident scene will perform 260 hours of community work.

Gerald Madziro (26) was convicted on his own guilty plea when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Nyasha Kuture. Mr Brian Goto prosecuted.

Mr Goto said Madziro was the first to arrive at the scene of an accident which happened at the 11km peg along the Mutare-Chimanimani Highway.

He loaded the property of the Mr Davison Mushaikwa into his vehicle before rushing him to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

However, Mr Mushaikwa was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital and Madziro disappeared with his property.

Among the things stolen by Madziro were two diagnostic machines, one laptop, an electric scissors, a computer box, an alternator,a diesel pump and a inverter, all valued at US$2 755 .

Two weeks later, Mr Mushaikwa’s wife — Ms Evas Sithole — received information that Madziro had stolen the property.

Investigations led to the recovery of the property, save for the inverter. Manica Post