MAN NABBED FOR STEALING FROM ACCIDENT SCENE

A ZIMUNYA man who was recently convicted of stealing from an accident scene will perform 260 hours of community work.
Gerald Madziro (26) was convicted on his own guilty plea
when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Nyasha Kuture. Mr Brian Goto
prosecuted.
Mr Goto said Madziro was the first to arrive at the scene
of an accident which happened at the 11km peg along the Mutare-Chimanimani
Highway.
He loaded the property of the Mr Davison Mushaikwa into his
vehicle before rushing him to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.
However, Mr Mushaikwa was pronounced dead upon arrival at
the hospital and Madziro disappeared with his property.
Among the things stolen by Madziro were two diagnostic
machines, one laptop, an electric scissors, a computer box, an alternator,a
diesel pump and a inverter, all valued at US$2 755 .
Two weeks later, Mr Mushaikwa’s wife — Ms Evas Sithole —
received information that Madziro had stolen the property.
Investigations led to the recovery of the property, save
for the inverter. Manica Post
