MAN KILLS STEPDAUGHTER (3) FOR DISTURBING ROMP

A Beitbridge man is wanted by Police after he allegedly hit
and killed his three-year-old stepdaughter for disturbing him during foreplay
with the mother.
Sources said that Mlaleni Sibanda (35) of Makabane Village
was having foreplay with his wife Siphatisiwe Dube (39) at around 3am. It was
when he was just about to have sex with Dube when Sharmaine Moyo woke up and
started crying and coming onto the mother.
This agitated Sibanda and he hit the baby several times on
the head with fists before kicking her with his foot. The now deceased bled
from the nose and mouth. The incident happened last Thursday and the baby died
on her way to the hospital.
Sibanda is said to be on the run and Police are looking for
him. Beitbridge Rural Ward 5 councillor, Elias Choeni confirmed the incident
and referred Two Nations to the Social Welfare Department for further details.
Sources said Sibanda married Dube who had her three-year-
old daughter with a man from Mberengwa. Masvingo Mirror
