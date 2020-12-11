MAN BEATEN TO DEATH OVER POOL GAME

A MAN from Mangwe District was found dead after he was allegedly assaulted by a gang of unknown men during a pool game.
Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson,
Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident, which occurred on Sunday at
Makwe Business Centre in Gwanda.
She said Nkanyiso Tshangule (33) of Brunapeg area in Mangwe
was last seen by his friend, Mr Louise Ngulube, while playing a pool game at
Makwe Business Centre on Sunday at around 7PM.
“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case, which
occurred at Makwe Business Centre where a man is suspected to have been
assaulted by a group of unidentified men.
“The now deceased Nkanyiso Tshangule was playing a game of
pool at J One Sitshela General Dealer at Makwe Business Centre with his friend
Mr Louise Ngulube and other unknown patrons.
“After a few minutes Mr Ngulube left Tshangule behind
playing pool with others and he headed home. On the following morning Mr
Ngulube went to Tshangule’s friend but couldn’t find him.
“He then proceeded to the business centre where Tshangule
had been found by some villagers lying unconscious a few metres from the
business centre,” she said.
Insp Mangena said Tshangule was ferried to Makwe Clinic
where he was admitted and died at around 2PM.
She said Tshangule had bruises on his body, which suggest
that he was assaulted. She said investigations were underway and no arrests had
been made.
Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects to contact the police.Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment