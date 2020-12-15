KHUPE SACKS 60 CHAMISA LOYALISTS

The MDC-T party has fired more than 60 party members in Mashonaland East province accusing them of being loyal to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.
The expulsions saw top and fierce opposition party members
in all the nine districts of the province being dismissed as the Thokozani
Khupe-led MDC-T is preparing for its annual congress.
A list of the persons fired gleaned by this paper showed
that notables who have been shown the exit door include former Marondera mayor
Chengetai Murowa, provincial boss Anthony Mutodza, youth leader Charles Ngwena
and Wonder Siriya among many others.
“The MDC-T Mashonaland East province has expelled its
members who joined another party,” read the notice by party secretary-general
Douglas Mwonzora.
MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Chengetai Murova
scoffed at the move by Khupe saying that the MDC-T cannot sack members that
belong to another party.
“I think he (Mwonzora) is losing his senses. We belong to
the MDC Alliance not the MDC-T. We have been clear on that issue, we are
members of the MDC Alliance. How can he fire people who don’t belong to his
party? We saw the list, with many MDC Alliance members’ names on it, and we
laughed at it. We are not moved by such antics, it won’t change anything,” he
said.
The MDC-T, armed with the Supreme Court order, has been on
overdrive purging members who were perceived to be loyal to Chamisa.
The courts reinstated Khupe as the acting MDC-T leader
using the 2014 structures, a move that was perceived as a ploy to neutralise
Chamisa.
Meanwhile, the Local Governance ministry has recalled
Marondera deputy mayor Bornface Tagwireyi after recommendations from the MDC-T.
Tagwireyi becomes the sixth councillor to be recalled after
his colleagues experienced the same fate recently. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment