KHUPE BLOCKS MWONZORA

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has ordered that there will be no gap filling to the party’s 2014 structures ahead of the party extraordinary congress to block his secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora from accommodating his backers.
Khupe and Mwonzora will battle for the party’s presidency
next weekend alongside interim chairman Morgen Komichi and his deputy, Elias
Mudzuri.
Mwonzora and Khupe seem to be the most popular and are set
for a bruising fight as the congress dates draw near, but party insiders
accused the secretary general of trying to manipulate the 2014 structures and
rope in his loyalists to form the Electoral College and increase his votes.
The plot, which was thickening until Wednesday when it was
put to a halt by a caucus meeting, had caused tensions within the party.
Mwonzora had reportedly ordered a gap filling to the 2014
structures in Chitungwiza, Harare, Mashonaland East Mashonaland Central and
Manicaland where most of the chairman and organisers had openly showed him
support.
“Mashonaland West was ordered last weekend by Mwonzora to
conduct gap filling,” a party insider said.
“Some chairman and organisers loyal to Mwonzora who include
Piniel Denga (Mashonaland East chairman), Rhino Mashaya (Organiser for Harare)
among others, had remained adamant and wanted to do the gap filling.”
But sensing danger, Khupe reportedly ordered that there
will be no gap filling and threatened to suspend provinces that conduct the
exercise.
But Khupe has managed to block Mwonzora.
“This memo serves to advise all provinces that the national
secretary for elections is now in the process of compiling the first Electoral
College which is going to be validated by the relevant party structures and
organs,” read part of a notice by Tapiwa Mashakada, the acting party spokesperson.
The memo was released after the caucus meeting.
“Linked to the process, please be advised that No GAP
filling or replacements should be done. For the avoidance of doubt, those
delegates who have left, died, resigned or joined other political parties shall
not be replaced. Please be guided accordingly.”
Khupe was not picking calls yesterday, but Mwonzora denied
he was plotting to ambush his opponents. He accused his opponents of being
jittery after sensing defeat.
He said he had a successful launch of his presidential
campaign which was oversubscribed with delegates from Harare and Chitungwiza
showing who their choice was, adding “this was frightening to my opponents who
have reported to spreading falsehoods and creating an explanation of their
impending loss.”
“This is the work of people who are developing butterflies
about this election,” Mwonzora said.
“They are afraid of losing because the members of the MDC-T
have already shown their voting patterns. The Electoral College to be used by
congress is going to be tabled before the national standing committee on
Tuesday.
“It is at that point that the leaders will be able to
analyse it. Further, after we have finalised the Electoral College on Tuesday, we will send it back to the districts for further verification. Thereafter, the Electoral College will be put in the hands of the independent electoral commission.”
He added: “The allegations against me are part of the cheap
smear campaign by opponents, I urge all my opponents to accept the democratic
processes.
Mwonzora said the secretary general does not prepare the
Electoral College, but keep records. Newsday
