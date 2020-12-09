ILL CHIWENGA FLIES OUT AGAIN

SPECULATION is rife over the whereabouts of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga amid reports that he was recently airlifted out of the country for medical attention.
But presidential spokesperson George Charamba yesterday
dismissed allegations that Chiwenga, who doubles up as Health minister, was out
of the country on health grounds, saying that he was on a “State assignment”.
“I have responded to that authoritatively and stated that
he is out of the country on a State assignment,” Charamba told NewsDay.
Since Chiwenga was admitted at a South African hospital
last year for alleged poisoning, government has always denied that he is out of
the country for treatment.
Chiwenga, however, has not been seen in public for weeks
now and Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira is the acting
Health minister.
“He was very unwell at the end of November and he cut back
on his public appearances. A decision was taken to fly him out to seek
treatment,” a source told NewsDay.
Claims that Chiwenga was flown to China for medical
treatment came under heavy scrutiny on social media platforms with observers
and opposition parties saying that it was not fair for government officials to
continue frequenting foreign hospitals while the local health system was in the
doldrums.
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “They
systematically destroy our public health system through chronic under-funding
and poor treatment of healthcare workers then they run to better managed places
for their own care. The people are left at home to bear the brunt of the
man-made mess.”
Ironically, Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa, who is
also suffering from a serious ailment after the 2018 White City bombing
incident in Bulawayo, is grounded as authorities have refused to release her passport
to undergo emergency medical care outside the country. Newsday
