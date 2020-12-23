FAKE COP, SOLDIERS UP FOR ARMED ROBBERY

Three suspected armed robbers, who were allegedly offering lifts to hitch-hikers along Simon Muzenda Street (formerly Fourth Street) before robbing them of cash and goods, have been arrested.
The trio is said to have been masquerading as police and
army officers and using a black Honda Fit to pick up passengers before
diverting to rob the unsuspecting passengers.
They were arrested by a team of officers from Rhodesville
Police Station and one of the suspects was wearing police uniform. The suspects
were yesterday still assisting police with investigations and are expected to
appear in court soon.
It is alleged that the suspects would commit the robberies
in Hillside near Mukuvisi Woodlands where they would dump their victims. Their
luck ran out when they were waylaid by police on Tuesday evening.
Police have been warning members of the public against
boarding private vehicles as they can fall prey to robbers.
Early this month, two suspected armed robbers, believed to
be part of a Harare gang that had been offering lifts to people before robbing
them of their cash and valuables were arrested.
Blessing Kamushanga (26) and Oscar Mhozha (26) were
allegedly targeting women around the Southerton area and were also using a
Honda Fit. They would mainly rob their victims of handbags, cash and other valuables.
Police said most robbers were using unregistered private
vehicles and were mostly using Toyota Raum, Spacio, Fun Cargo, Ipsum and Honda
Fit vehicles. Herald
