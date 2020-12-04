ED RULES OUT SECOND LOCKDOWN

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of re-imposing a second national Covid-19 lockdown during deliberations on the second coronavirus wave in cabinet.
Mnangagwa initially declared a nationwide lockdown on March
27as a way of trying to contain the spread of the pandemic, which has since
been gradually eased.
Although in principle, the lockdown still remains in force,
business has virtually returned to normalcy in the country, with many people on
the streets and vast crowds at market places, without observing social
distancing.
Face masks are often improperly donned, despite police
often descending heavily on offenders. The result has been a second wave of
cases, with the country now reporting high daily infections, prompting health
practitioners to lobby for another nationwide lockdown.
This was supported by a number of cabinet ministers. Official
sources said chairperson of the ad hoc Covid-19 taskforce, Defence minister
Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (pictured) presented a report in cabinet on new coronavirus
infections, which painted grim picture for Zimbabwe.
“The chairperson (Muchinguri-Kashiri) had reported that the
country was in grave danger and had expressed concern over the rapid increase
in Covid-19 cases. For instance, she pointed out that the country had recorded
594 cases in the previous week, including in schools,” a source said.
“Some ministers actually proposed that there should be a
return to the time when we had a stringent lockdown as countries in Europe are
doing. South Africa has also indicated that as things stand, another tough
lockdown would be necessary. But such proposals were shot down immediately by
the President who indicated that what was needed was to ensure more vigilant
enforcement of the existing control measures.”
“In fact, the meeting ended up approving requests from
hospitality industry players like bars and restaurants to extend operating
times by two more hours to allow them to do more business. So they will now be
allowed to operate up to 8pm. There was also a proposal to reconsider the
reopening of ports of entry especially considering how immigration and customs
officials at the Beitbridge Border Post were infected over the same week, but
this was also shot down,” the source added.
Instead, according to the source, Mnangagwa said law
enforcement must do its job to enforce the existing lockdown measures.
“He was worried that people were relaxing and said the
police must ensure that people comply with existing control measures,” an
official said.
Zimbabwe has now recorded more than 10 129 coronavirus
cases and 277 deaths. Zimbabwe Independent
