ED PLAQUE TO BE ERECTED IN VIC FALLS

THE tourism industry in Victoria Falls is planning to erect a plaque in honour of President Mnangagwa at the Zambezi bridge’s “No man’s land” between Zimbabwe and Zambia border for tourist attraction purposes.

The decision follows the erection of a similar plaque by the Victoria Falls Municipality last week when it granted President Mnangagwa the Freedom of the City.

The local authority erected its plaque at the council offices last Wednesday in honour of President Mnangagwa’s contribution to the country’s liberation and development of the resort town to a city.

The plaque symbolises the Freedom of the City granted to the President by the council.

It is located at the council offices’ main gate and reads: “In remembrance of the sacrifices and sufferings endured by many cadres of our liberation struggle, Victoria Falls City Council celebrates the Freedom of the City to one luminary, Cde ED Mnangagwa, who was incarcerated by the white supremist regime of the Rhodesian government and notably, freed into Zambia in 1972 at the Victoria Falls Bridge.

Significantly, he is the first freeman of the city of Victoria Falls.” President Mnangagwa was handed a casket made of teak wood from Lupane with the city’s court of arms and a key, which symbolises the freedom.

Freedom of the City is a highest civic honour a council can bestow on some prominent man or woman for meritorious service either of a national or local character.

Renowned for its majestic Falls, the new city holds a special place for President Mnangagwa who was condemned to death after bombing a locomotive at Fort Victoria Falls town railway station, now Masvingo.

President Mnangagwa had served 10 years in detention at Khami, Grey (Bulawayo) and Hwange prisons when he was released in 1972 before being deported into Zambia through Victoria Falls.

Now plans are underway to erect a similar plaque at the bridge’s “no man’s land” where President Mnangagwa visited last Wednesday as he relived his experiences when he was set free by the Rhodesian authorities.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo, said the Freedom of the City plaque, coupled with numerous developments around Victoria Falls was good for tourism.

“This has been a busy schedule for President Mnangagwa. He went to the new city council and signed the visitors’ book as the first visitor for the city.

He then went to unveil a remembrance plaque, which symbolises liberation fighters’ sacrifice before visiting the Victoria Falls Bridge where he relived his experiences when he was set free by the Rhodesian authorities before being deported to Zambia.

After that he went to officiate at the council meeting where he took over the Mayor’s chair,” said Minister Moyo.

“The City of Victoria Falls erected the plaque and the tourism industry has said it cannot be outdone by the council. They have said they will put a plaque at the ‘no man’s land’ on the bridge for all visitors into the country and those visiting the bridge to see the rich history and sacrifices. With or without Covid-19, Victoria Falls is now open.”

Mr Moyo was speaking during an interface between President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) meeting of over 300 female councillors and local authorities’ executives who are members of the Women in Local Government Forum (WILGF in Victoria Falls).

The Victoria Falls Bridge is one of the tourism attractions in the resort town and a majority of visitors do not leave the resort without touring the bridge to enjoy a view of the majestic Falls and gorges while others go there for bungee jumping and gorge swing activities. Chronicle