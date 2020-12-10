ED BACKS FEMALE QUOTAS FOR COUNCILS

Women councillors across Zimbabwe are a minority in local authorities and have suggested to President Mnangagwa, who agreed to “panel beat” democracy, that systems be put in place to ensure at least 30 percent of all local government councillors are women.
The women councillors made their case during the inaugural
Zimbabwe Local Government Association of Zimbabwe (Zilga) women councillors’
indaba, which was held under the banner of “Women in Local Government Forum”
(WILGF) in Victoria Falls yesterday, and with President Mnangagwa officiating.
WILGF Midlands chapter president, Councillor Idirashe
Dongo, said women wanted to see something closer to the constitutional ideal of
gender equality and there was a need for a sustainable way to attain equality
in terms of decision making in local government.
Women councillors said their participation at all levels of
decision making is critical for the development of the country as local
government plays a fundamental role in the day-to-day lives of women, the
elderly, youth and men by virtue of being closest to the general populace.
“Women’s representation at the local level is thus critical
for prioritising women’s practical and development needs as well as localising
the Sustainable Development Goals through policy decisions on education, primary
healthcare, water and sanitation, transport and a host of other services,” said
Cllr Dongo.
“Our key concern is the underrepresentation of women in
local government in Zimbabwe despite the constitutional provisions under
Section 17 on gender balance. Accordingly women in local government forum is
appealing to you, Your Excellency, for consideration of our key concern. The
same provision of extending a quota in the National Assembly be extended to
local government with a 30 percent quota.”
President Mnangagwa said local government is the bedrock of
national governance as has accepted the WILGF argument.
He said it was necessary to consider extending the women’s
quota to councils, urging women councillors to equally develop and implement
concrete strategies to realise their objectives.
“You are advocating for an improvement in your
representation at local government level. We fought for democracy and there was
a lot of sacrifice by the girl child and boy child for us to achieve that
democracy. Currently councillors are elected on the basis of that democracy,”
he said.
“You are now asking me to panel-beat democracy in order to
meet our needs rather than our needs to be met through plain democracy.
Fortunately, I am in agreement with you, and that is granted, and I will ask
the Minister of Local Government to begin the process,” said the President to a
thunderous applause from the councillors.
The President said local government entities play a
critical role in the country’s governance structures at local community level.
“The most critical level of government is the local
government entities which run our communities at local level. Local authorities
are the bedrock of State power. So I would not have made a mistake to abuse
that State power . . . because we have applied this (women quota system) in the
National Assembly, where we agreed as political parties that we should comply
with the African Union Charter as well as the Sadc Charter which requires
member States to progress towards a 50-50 gender parity,” he said.
The President said the setting up of public institutions
such as the Gender Commission and the Women Micro Finance Bank as well as the
domestication of international conventions and protocols on women issues are
some of the interventions Zimbabwe has made to achieve women empowerment.
But he noted that there have been fewer women councillors
in recent years and deliberate efforts should be made to reverse the trend.
“Going forward, it is at such forums that you should invite
ministries such as Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Ministry of
Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement and of Mines and Mining
Development among others to unpack and explain broad economic policies that
propel development and improved standard of life for our people.
“The Second Republic is about action, and those issues that
put bread and butter on the tables of our people,” he said.
The President stressed the need to widen democratic space
through increasing women participation in decision making processes. In doing
so, it was important for women forums to develop and implement concrete
strategies for the realisation of those objectives.
“These strategies must take into account the present
realities of demography, geographical spread as well as socio-economic status
and education levels of women. As women leaders, it is important that you
introspect and reflect on the factors that militate against the involvement and
advancement of women in decision making,” he said.
The President said the first past-the-post electoral system
led to less women in Parliament and within local authorities. He said under the
Second Republic, his Government stood ready to consider options and proposals
that will see the inclusion of more women in decision making bodies.
He agreed that women and girls bear the brunt of poor
service delivery by local authorities.
The president said riding on the successes of the
Transitional Stabilisation Programme, Government continues to strike the
balance between women empowerment, emancipation and economic growth.
The President said Government is working on a raft of
measures to support local authorities with $19,5 billion having been allocated
for devolution in the 2021 National Budget. Those funds should translate into
the speedy development of social and economic infrastructure in the
communities.
“At Central Government level, we have embarked on a
vigorous infrastructure development programme with the construction and
rehabilitation of major highways, dams and irrigation schemes to push forward
economic development. Women and youths must take advantage of the vast employment
and empowerment opportunities which are associated with these ongoing national
development projects,” said President Mnangagwa.
The President said ongoing constructions of major roads
create opportunities for councils to respond with equal measure by developing
complementing modern world class business facilities, products and services.
“I, thus, urge you to turn your respective councils into
local economic development engine-rooms through crafting council resolutions
which are in tandem with the national economic focus, drive and vision. In
addition, councils must seek stronger collaboration with universities and
vocational training centres towards improved service delivery leveraging on the
ongoing innovations and inventions as well as technical and entrepreneurial
programmes,” he said.
In attendance were Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob
Mudenda and President of the Senate Mabel Chinomona, several Cabinet ministers,
the Zilga leadership, the leader of the opposition in Parliament Thokozani
Khupe and other delegates.
Local Government Minister July Moyo presented President
Mnangagwa with a walking stick on behalf of local government while Zilga also
gave him a ceramic jar as a gift. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment