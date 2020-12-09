COVID-HIT PARI SUSPENDS VISITS

“Please be advised that we have suspended all the visiting
times due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 local infections and increase
in reported case within our institution. This measure has been necessitated by
the need to protect inpatients, staff members and visitors.
“To ensure continued patient support from relatives, only
the recorded next of kin shall be allowed in the ward day space for updates on
patient’s progress and any other requirements needed for the proper management
of the admitted patient. This notice is going to be implemented with effect
from 9 December 2020 and may be revoked anytime depending on the circumstances
on the ground,” reads a statement issued by the group of hospitals.
Recently, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Wilkins
Hospital received personal protective equipment (PPE) from Lions International
for use in the fight against Covid-19.
The two hospitals received sanitisers, face masks, latex
hand gloves and thermometers worth US$10 000. Herald
