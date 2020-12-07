COP ARRESTED FOR ABUSING WOMAN AT ROADBLOCK

A POLICEMAN has been arrested for allegedly abusing his position by ill-treating a Harare woman at a roadblock.

Clements Chipenda, 40, is accused of forcing Stella Madoka to lie and roll on the ground, which irked the woman resulting in his arrest.

Chipenda was not asked to plead to allegations of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer when he recently appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga. He was remanded out of custody to January 5 2021 on $1 000 bail.

The State alleged that on November 19 at around 6.30am Chipenda was manning a roadblock at Snake Park and forced the complainant who was looking for transport to lie on the ground and roll.

The court heard that she went on to report the incident, leading to the arrest of the cop.

The State alleges that he acted contrary to his duties as a public officer to the prejudice of the woman. Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.Daily News