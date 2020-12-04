COCAINE BELONGS TO MY SON : SUSPECTED BORROWDALE DRUG PEDDLER

A SUSPECTED Borrowdale drug peddler, who was allegedly found in possession of 11 sachets of cocaine in his car and more stashed in a locker in a bedroom, yesterday told the court that the cocaine was owned by his son, who had once been arrested for possession in Msasa Park.
Tafungiswa Kennedy Jasi, represented by Mr Advent
Tavenhave, lives in Borrowdale and allegedly sold cocaine at Sam Levy’s Village
in the same suburb.
He told Harare magistrate Mrs Sandra Mupindu when brought
for remand on charges of dealing in dangerous drugs that the car and bedroom
where the drugs were found in the search were used by his son, Fungai Michael
Jasi
“They conducted searches and could not find anything in my
bedroom. They proceeded to the third bedroom, which was locked and demanded
keys to unlock the bedroom used by my son and his wife,” he said.
“My son and wife were absent. I gave keys to Detective
Taonezvi, who was conducting the searches, and he opened some cupboards and
that is when he found some cocaine from that cupboard and they advised me I was
arrested for possession of drugs.
“I advised detectives that I had no knowledge of the drugs.
I even notified them that I had no access because a married couple uses that
bedroom. I told them the vehicle that they searched did not belong to me.
“The car and bedroom was used by my son Fungai. My son
Fungai Michael Jasi was arrested in Msasa Park with cocaine in his pockets and
was driving the same Ford Ranger.”
Prosecuting, Mr Panganayi Chiutsi, alleged that on April 30
this year, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics were told that Jasi was
using a Ford Ranger in his cocaine dealings at Sam Levy Village in Harare.
They then put him under surveillance and later spotted him
exchanging something with another person, which raised their suspicion.
The detectives tracked him to his Borrowdale house where
they asked to search his car. The court heard that Detective Constable
Taonezvi, conducted a search in his car and found 11 sachets of cocaine. The
sachets were seized, along with plastic bags and envelopes that were in the
car.
It is said the detectives proceeded to Jasi’s bedroom where
they found more sachets and bowls with cutting agents, among other utensils. A
digital scale was also allegedly recovered from his bedroom.
The cocaine was taken for forensics and it weighed 22,41
grammes. Herald
