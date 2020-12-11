CAN I SUCK IT : MAN PLEADS WITH ENDOWED WORKMATE

A 26-year-old man who stays at Cranborne Police Camp in Harare will soon be summoned to court to answer to allegations of requesting to caress and suck his workmate’s manhood while they were bathing.

Todd Manyeruke, upon being summoned, is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with indecent assault.

It is the State’s case that sometime in March this year, at around midday Manyeruke and another man (name withheld) were bathing in a common bathroom at Cranborne officers’ mess.

The State alleges that it was when Manyeruke looked at the man and he continued starring at him. Irked by the way he was looking at him, the man asked him why he was staring at him.

Manyeruke reportedly told him that he had a good manhood before asking to fondle and suck it. Unpleased with Manyeruke conduct, the man lodged a complaint with the police.

A docket was then compiled and handed to the National Prosecuting Authority to consider on whether to prosecute Manyeruke or not. Herald