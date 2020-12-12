BUS OWNER IS A DEADBEAT DAD : ESTRANGED WIFE

IT seems like controversy and Smart Express Bus Company are inseparable. The businessman — Charles Makosi — was recently in the news after human remains were unearthed at his Mutare residence.

This time around he is entangled in a messy maintenance row with his estranged wife, Perpetua Nyamunokora.

Nyamunokora is demanding US$400 as monthly maintenance and US$800 for their three minor children’s school fees.

The pair appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Notebulgar Muchineripi on Monday. Makosi said he could not afford to pay the requested money for the upkeep of his children as he earns “less than what everyone thinks he gets.”

But Makosi was castigated by the court for neglecting his children. This was after Nyamunokora, through her legal representative Mr Peter Makombe of Makombe and Associates, had told the court that Makosi had recently bought a brand new Toyota Hilux vehicle.

“He is currently building a big property in the city’s Central Business District and is also renovating his Darlington residence. He has a brand new Toyota Hilux parked outside. There is no reason for him to evade paying maintenance for his children,” argued Mr Makombe.

Last month, Makosi was ordered to comply with an interim order instructing him to fork out US$100 as monthly maintenance as well as pay for the children’s fees pending the finalisation of the matter.

He, however, did not comply with the interim order. He also claimed that he did not pay school fees for the three children as schools were closed. However, one of the children has special needs. He goes to a special school in Harare and enquiries made to the institution revealed that the school has been open since June.

The court therefore warned him that a warrant of arrest will be issued against him for defaulting paying maintenance.

“A warrant of arrest will be issued if you do not pay the November arrears and if you fail to pay in the coming months.

“It is clear that you are just trying to buy time when you know well that you are capable of looking after your children. You cannot come to court with dirty hands and expect lenience,” said Ms Muchineripi.

The matter was adjourned to a later date for continuation. Manica Post