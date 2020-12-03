BITI DENIES ASSAULT

Police are continuing investigations into the assault case involving MDC Alliance vice president, Tendai Biti, who allegedly manhandled a woman at Harare Magistrates Court during a heated exchange.

Biti allegedly assaulted 54-year-old Ms Tatiana Aleshina, who is involved in a property wrangle with one of his clients. He has denied any wrongdoing through a legal spokesman.

The alleged assault occurred on Monday and was reported at Harare Central Police Station under case number IR111874.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the matter was now being handled by detectives from the CID Law and Order Section as investigations into the matter continue. Herald