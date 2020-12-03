A LEVEL PUPIL STRUCK AND KILLED BY LIGHTNINING

A Mutoko High School Advanced level female student was on Wednesday struck by a lightning bolt and died on the spot while she was on her way home after sitting for her Zimbabwe School Examinations Council examinations.

Constance Machemedze (20) was at Chinzanga Primary School sports ground when a thunderstorm reportedly began and she was struck while running.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and said the deceased had burns on her right side of the body.

“The public must always take precautionary measures as stated by the Metrological Services Department to avoid such disasters from happening,” he said.

It is said that on Wednesday at around 1.20pm, Machemedze was at Chinzanga Primary School sports ground on her way home from Mutoko Central High school where she had sat for her A level examination.

A thunderstorm began and she was struck by a lightning bolt while running home. Herald