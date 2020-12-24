810 FAILED REFUGEES FACE DEPORTATION FROM ZIM

Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge has appealed for resources from Government to deport 810 individuals with failed refugee status that continue to stay in the camp.The failed asylum seekers remain resident at Tongogara enjoying all forms of protection like refugees although some of them were rejected for being a security risk.
Tongogara Camp administrator, Johanne Mhlanga told six
Parliamentary Portfolio Committees three weeks ago that the rejected asylum
seekers are 391 women and 419 men.
Among them are 108 Rwandans who fled Rwanda between 1959
and 1998 who cease to be refugees because they are affected by the cessation
clause in terms of the law. The Rwandans still view their country and
government with suspicion.
Under Section 8 of the Refugee Act they are supposed to
leave the country within three months of such a rejection but some of the
refugees have been at Tongogara for more than 20 years. Mhlanga said some of
the applications were rejected for national security reasons while others had
claims that lacked credibility.
There was a lot of effort to send back the failed asylum
seekers but this has been resisted, said Mhlanga. He said some refugees
were even sent home to go and prove for themselves that the
situation had changed in their countries but they will still not want to go.
“Sustained efforts have been put in place to encourage the
affected population to voluntarily go back home. They conducted go and see,
come and tell visits in order to appreciate the situation back home. However,
this has not yielded positive results as the affected Rwandans view their
country and Government with suspicion.
“In short, the implementation of the cessation clause has
become so protracted. However, in terms of the law, these people are no longer
regarded as refugees. It is however, unfortunate that majority of these cases
are still resident at Tongogara Refugee camp, getting all forms of protection
like other persons of concern.
“In terms of the law, these failed asylum seekers are now
immigration cases. It is my appeal to the Committee on Defense, Home Affairs
and Security Services to advocate for resource allocation to the Immigration
department to effect deportation of the failed asylum seekers,” said Mhlanga.
The Parliamentary Portfolio Committees were on a fact
finding mission. He said once an applicant has been rejected by the
Commissioner of Refugees, he or she has the right to appeal to the Minister of
Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare within
seven days of receiving notification. He added that the
Minister may recognize or refuse to recognize the applicant and once
the application has been turned down the applicant will be
expected to leave the country within three months of receiving notification.
He also said the refugee status of Rwandans who fled Rwanda
between 1959 and 1998 ceased and as a result 108 Rwandans are affected by the
cessation clause in terms of the law. Masvingo Mirror
