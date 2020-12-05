300 BLANK COVID-19 CERTIFICATES SEIZED : TWO ARRESTED

POLICE have arrested two people and confiscated more than 300 blank stamped Covid-19 certificates, as the net closes in on people who are making fake certificates and selling them to travellers intending to cross the borders.
Zimbabwe reopened its land borders last week but travellers
are required to present valid Covid-19 certificates obtained within 48 hours.
Most laboratories charge around US$60 for the certificates and this has
resulted in the mushrooming of scammers who are issuing the certificates for as
little as US$20.
National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the two, Simbarashe Tsetse (24) and Freddy Katamanga (31) were
arrested after originating fake Covid-19 certificates for travellers at
Chirundu Border Post.
He said the duo was arrested after a tip-off from members
of the public leading to the recovery of 334 blank stamped Covid-19
certificates, two tubes containing glass capillaries, two testing kits, two
receipt books, three plastic capillaries, Covid-19 test record register, a
methylated spirit bottle and one pack of new needles at their offices at
Self-Med Complex.
“This is what the police have been monitoring which led to
the arrest at Chirundu where two suspects were found with equipment which they
were using to issue fake Covid-19 certificates to travellers. The two were in
the process of receiving USD$120 from two people who intended to travel to
Zambia.
So, we want to warn the public that they must go to
Government institutions and medical institutions which have been cleared by the
Government and Ministry of Health and Child Care to issue Covid-19
certificates,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said travellers should avoid back yard
premises and people who move around committing various offences under the name
of Covid-19. “The police will ensure that the law takes its course on anyone
found committing criminal acts under the guise of Covid-19.
Those that will be found buying the fake certificates will
also be arrested as long as they are aware that what they are doing is criminal
which means they are also conniving with those issuing the certificates and
certainly the law will take its course,” he said.
Beitbridge District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere said
yesterday the Department of Port Health was on the lookout for travellers using
fake documents.
He said since the reopening of the borders to the general
public mainly motorists and pedestrians they have been intercepting a number of
travellers with fake documents at the Beitbridge Border Post.
Dr Samhere said most of the documents had purportedly come
from some clinics in the border town though there is none registered with the ministry
to offer such services.
“At some point we intercepted travellers with certificates
they claimed to have acquired at the district hospital, a time when our
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine had broken down,” he said.
“As far as we are concerned no laboratory has registered with
us to indicate they offer such services as required by our standard operational
procedures.
“What should happen is that these labs should notify our
Port Health, which will then relay the message to the South Africans to accept
their certificates. The same applies with those coming from South Africa, we
have names of those authorised to do such tests.”
Dr Samhere said they had agreed in principle with their
counterparts at the South African border to exchange a list of approved/
registered laboratories which offer PCR tests. He said only those with PCR
tests results would be allowed to leave or enter the country.
Some of the travellers who have been turned away were using
results from rapid or antigen tests.“The position is clear from both countries
that we will screen travellers based on PCR results and not any other tests.
Our appeal is that travellers must not lose their valuable
money to bogus syndicates,” said the medical doctor. Dr Samhere said the Port
Health department had a verifiable list of approved testing points at various
points across the county. Sunday News
