ZIYAMBI CAN SERVE DIVORCE PAPERS THROUGH NEWSPAPERS : JUDGE

JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was yesterday allowed to serve the divorce summons through the newspapers.

Justice Manzunzu said, "Applicant be and is hereby granted leave to serve the summons under case number HC4714/20 and any other subsequent pleadings under the case number HC4714/20, including the notice of set down by way of publication in a widely circulating newspaper in Zimbabwe, namely the Herald, or any other publication circulating in Zimbabwe," the judge said.

"Applicant to further serve the divorce summons (only) on a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who will be manning the respondent's residence at 384 New Forest Marlborough, Harare."

The divorce matter is pending. Newsday