ZIMBA WINS US$150K IN AFRICA BUSINESS HEROES AWARDS

The programme, which is in its second year, is created by
the Jack Ma Foundation's African Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI).
Mupambwa scooped a US$150,000 cash prize from the ANPI
after pitching her business idea to a panel of judges during a digital grand
finale held on Saturday.
Mupambwa is the co-founder and Executive Director of
MoneyMart, a microfinance firm that provides its clients with tailor-made
business loans and offers energy solutions to energy-poor households living off
the electricity grid in rural areas.
Chebet Lesan, a Kenyan contestant, was named the African
Business Hero of the year, and was awarded a 300,000 U.S. dollar cash prize.
The ANPI aims to give African entrepreneurs from various
sectors a platform to develop their talent and business ideas.
More than 22,000 people from 54 countries in the continent
registered for this year's competition, according the organizers of the event.
