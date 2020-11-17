ZANU PF PLEDGES LAND TO INDIGENOUS CHURCHES

AN Apostolic sect in Bulawayo has come to the rescue of “starving” war veterans’ children by dishing out food hampers to them, which has forced Zanu PF to also pledge land to indigenous churches.
The philanthropic gesture saw hundreds of orphaned children
of war veterans queuing for food handouts at the Selbourne Park shrine of the
Johanne Masowe weChishanu led by Emmanuel Mutumwa. The sect is well known for
its unwavering support for the ruling Zanu PF party.
The donation followed an appeal for assistance by the
Children of Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (CZLWVA) Bulawayo
provincial leadership.
Zanu PF politburo member and principal director at the
party’s Herbert Chitepo Ideological College, Munyaradzi Machacha, hailed the
indigenous churches for standing with the ruling party and its affiliates for
years.
“Zanu PF is a party for all and is there to support all
indigenous churches in the country, in particular, the Vapostori sect because they
have stood with the party against all odds. We thank the church for donating to
child-headed families of children of war veterans,” Machacha said.
“All doors remain open to indigenous churches. We can
always work together to address your needs such as finding land for your places
of worship. You must not be afraid to approach us at any given time,” he said.
Mutumwa said his sect was compelled to assist the CZLWVA in
honour of the sacrifices made by their parents during the armed struggle.
“The war veterans fought for our country so we felt it is
necessary to support their children regardless of theIr age. It is out of love
that I was given this gift by God that I am helping the needy. I am doing this
out of love without any ulterior motives,” Mutumwa said.
CZLWVA Bulawayo provincial chairperson Gift Muhomba said
over 500 children of war veterans benefited from the apostolic sect’s food
handout programme. Newsday
