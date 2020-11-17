ZANU PF PLEDGES LAND TO INDIGENOUS CHURCHES

AN Apostolic sect in Bulawayo has come to the rescue of “starving” war veterans’ children by dishing out food hampers to them, which has forced Zanu PF to also pledge land to indigenous churches.

The philanthropic gesture saw hundreds of orphaned children of war veterans queuing for food handouts at the Selbourne Park shrine of the Johanne Masowe weChishanu led by Emmanuel Mutumwa. The sect is well known for its unwavering support for the ruling Zanu PF party.

The donation followed an appeal for assistance by the Children of Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (CZLWVA) Bulawayo provincial leadership.

Zanu PF politburo member and principal director at the party’s Herbert Chitepo Ideological College, Munyaradzi Machacha, hailed the indigenous churches for standing with the ruling party and its affiliates for years.

“Zanu PF is a party for all and is there to support all indigenous churches in the country, in particular, the Vapostori sect because they have stood with the party against all odds. We thank the church for donating to child-headed families of children of war veterans,” Machacha said.

“All doors remain open to indigenous churches. We can always work together to address your needs such as finding land for your places of worship. You must not be afraid to approach us at any given time,” he said.

Mutumwa said his sect was compelled to assist the CZLWVA in honour of the sacrifices made by their parents during the armed struggle.

“The war veterans fought for our country so we felt it is necessary to support their children regardless of theIr age. It is out of love that I was given this gift by God that I am helping the needy. I am doing this out of love without any ulterior motives,” Mutumwa said.

CZLWVA Bulawayo provincial chairperson Gift Muhomba said over 500 children of war veterans benefited from the apostolic sect’s food handout programme. Newsday