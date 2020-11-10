WOMAN RAPED DURING PRAYER VIRGIL

POLICE in Chinamhora, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped a woman he found praying at Gukwe Mountain in Domboshava before robbing her of cash and a cellphone.

The woman (name withheld) from Harare was conducting prayers alone at night when the suspect, armed with a knife, raped her before disappearing into the darkness.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged worshippers who visit the mountain for prayers to do so in groups to avoid such incidences.

“We urge the public to do prayers in groups to avoid the risk of getting raped or robbed. We have since launched a manhunt for the suspect,” he said.

According to police, on October 30 at around 6pm, the victim travelled to the sacred hill for a prayer vigil.

Upon arrival, she chose a secluded position for herself while other worshippers were conducting their prayers at a distance in the same area.

At around 2am the following day, while taking a nap, she was awakened by a man who was taping her feet.

The suspect ordered her to remove her undergarments and raped her. After the heinous act, he robber her of US$6, $90 and a cellphone before fleeing from the scene. The victim reported the matter at Chinamhora Police Station.

The Domboshava Hills have become a hunting ground for rapists and armed robbers who pounce on unsuspecting worshippers.

The hills attract scores of Christians from all over the country who visit the sacred feature for prayer vigils. Newsday