WE WILL RESCUE MOZA : SADC

SADC yesterday undertook to work on a robust regional response to the growing threat of terrorism and insurgency in parts of Mozambique, which it will put in action once finalised.
This came out at an extraordinary Sadc Organ on Politics,
Defence and Security Co-operation summit in Botswana yesterday attended by
President Mnangagwa and his counterparts — Presidents Mokgweetsi Masisi of
Botswana, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic
Republic of the Congo and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi was represented by his
Defence Minister Jaime Augusto Neto at the summit, which also discussed the
re-organisation of regional troops deployed in the DRC.
The extraordinary troika summit resolved to marshal a
regional reaction to support Mozambique battle the bloody insurgency in its
northern province of Cabo Delgado. President Mnangagwa returned home last night
after the day-long meeting.
A communiqué released after the meeting outlined the Organ
Troika’s concern over growing instability in the region.
“The extraordinary Organ Troika summit noted with concern,
the acts of terrorism in the region, particularly in Cabo Delgado province of
the Republic of Mozambique, and expressed continued Sadc solidarity with
Mozambique,” reads the communiqué.
“The extraordinary Organ Troika summit directed the
finalisation of a comprehensive regional response and support to the Republic
of Mozambique to be considered urgently by the Summit.”
Mozambique has struggled to deal with the Islamist
insurgency in the mainly-Muslim province to its north, which has accounted for
over 2 000 lives since 2017. Nearly 430 000 people have been displaced in the
fighting.
Yesterday’s summit also addressed the re-organisation of
the United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB), a multi-lateral military
formation under the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (known as
MONUSCO) authorised by the UN Security Council in 2003.
The FIB is the first UN peacekeeping operation specifically
tasked to carry out targeted offensive operations to neutralise and disarm
groups considered a threat to state authority and civilian security. Its operations
have targeted the M23 rebel group which operates primarily in the province of
North Kivu in eastern DRC.
Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania contribute troops to the
stabilisation mission. The UN wants to cut the number of troops deployed under
the FIB, ostensibly because of funding constraints.
“The extraordinary organ troika summit accepted the
proposal by the United Nations to realign the current Force Intervention
Brigade (FIB) troops strength to create the headroom for the Quick Reaction
Forces (QRFs), and generate two QRFs from the SADC troops contributing
countries,” reads the communiqué.
“The extraordinary organ troika summit expressed
appreciation to the United Nations for the continued partnership and support.
“The extraordinary organ troika summit pledged regional
support to the development and implementation of the joint strategy on the
progressive and Phased Drawdown of MONUSCO in the DRC.” Addressing plenary
earlier on, host and organ chair President Masisi underscored the need for a
coordinated approach to confront the growing menace of terrorism and insurgency
in the region.
“Your Excellencies, even though the region’s performance in
the areas of democracy and peace remains the envy of many, there are some
emerging issues that are threatening the preservation of our peace and
security,” said President Masisi. “These include terrorism, insurgencies,
cybercrime and transnational organised crimes.”
President Masisi said member states could not deal with
these threats individually. “As such, there is need for an integrated and
coordinated regional approach to effectively deal with these eminent threats,”
he said. “You will recall that at our last organ troika summit that was held on
August 14, 2020, we endorsed the report on the assessment of security threats
to the Sadc region.
“Even though the report identified a number of security
threats, it singled out terrorism as the most serious threat that needs urgent
attention from all the member States.
“As we all know, terrorism is very cancerous in nature.
Once it finds fertile ground, it spreads out like bushfire. There is,
therefore, an absolute need to urgently nip it from the bud before it engulfs
the entire region.”
Recent reports suggest that 50 people were beheaded by the
militant Islamists, with links to the Islamic State (IS) group.
Responding to the news earlier this month, President
Mnangagwa condemned the acts of terrorism in Mozambique, warning that Zimbabwe
was ready to assist in stamping out the insurgency.
Writing on Twitter, the President said: “I am deeply
shocked by reports of terrorist activity in Mozambique.
“These acts of barbarity must be stamped out wherever they
are found. Zimbabwe is ready to assist in any way we can. The security of our
region is paramount in the protection of our people.”
In May, President Mnangagwa held a meeting with President
Nyusi in Chimoio, Mozambique, where the two leaders discussed the security
situation in Cabo Delgado and parts of Mozambique’s Manica and Sofala
provinces, which are also affected by insurgents.
The two leaders condemned the acts of banditry in
Mozambique, concluding that such acts undermined peace and development.
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr
Sibusiso Moyo, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah
Muchinguri-Kashiri and State Security Minister Owen Ncube attended yesterday’s
meeting. Herald
