SUSPENDED JUDGE : ANOTHER JUDGE RECUSES HIMSELF

Justice Ndewere brought to the court an urgent chamber
application seeking to interdict President Mnangagwa from setting up a tribunal
to investigate the question of her removal from office in terms of the
Constitution, which has since been done before the hearing of the judge’s
application.
She sought that the Judicial Service Commission’s decision
to advise the President to set up a tribunal to enquire into the question of
whether she should be removed as a judge or not, should be declared unlawful
and be set aside.
Justice Ndewere argued that the complaints raised against
her should initially have been dealt with in terms of the JSC code of ethics
before resorting to the procedure set out in the Constitution for removal of a
judge from office.
Following a request for him to recuse himself, Justice
Chikowero found merit in the request on the grounds that he sat on the High
Court bench together with the suspended judge and both were stationed in
Harare.
“She is my colleague,” he said. “She is the senior judge and
am the junior judge.” Justice Chikowero, who was appointed to the bench
December 2017, said since then, he had always been paired with Justice Ndewere
on the urgent duty judge roster.
This, he said, meant the suspended judge had been his
professional partner on that roster ever since he became a judge of the High
Court. Professionally, I am therefore closely linked to the applicant (Justice
Ndewere),” he said.
To this end, Justice Chikowero said judicial office was a
public trust and expressed the view that his continued sitting in the matter
would not maintain public confidence in the judiciary.
“It would actually be an embarrassment to the judiciary,”
he said. “It would bring the judiciary into disrepute. Whatever my decision in
the matter, justice would not be seen to have been done. In the result, I
recuse myself from presiding over this matter.”
Justice Chikowero becomes the second judge to recuse
himself from the case after Justice Davison Foroma recently removed himself
from the matter citing professional reasons. Justice Foroma said he was in the
same criminal division as the troubled judge.
He stated that judges in the same division interact closely
with each other in a number of collaborative respects.
He felt there was need to maintain collegiality amongst
judges to avoid perceptions in the public domain and that it would be in the
best interests of justice.
President Mnangagwa appointed a three-member tribunal
chaired by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako, with lawyers Mr Charles Warara
and Ms Yvonne Masvora as the other members.
Justice Ndewere is being accused of conduct inconsistent
with a judicial officer, reportedly for slipshod work and a large batch of
delayed judgments.
She had, after the recommendation of the JSC for the
President to set up a tribunal, already filed an urgent application seeking an
interim interdict to stop the setting up of a tribunal by President Mnangagwa
to investigate her judicial conduct, pending the determination of the legality
of the recommendation. Herald
