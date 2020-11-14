SHE KILLED HIM : FAMILY DUMPS CORPSE AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A FAMILY in Pfungwe district, Mashonaland East province, is being investigated for allegedly dumping a male relative’s corpse at his girlfriend’s home, accusing her of murder, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said
detectives were seized with the matter.
“Some police officers have since been deployed to
investigate the matter and the family has since collected the body for burial.
The suspect is, however, still at large,” he said.
The deceased, Misheck Reza (25) was allegedly killed by his
lover Juliet Munhuwa in a scuffle after he had caught her red handed with
another man inside a makeshift tent along the Mazowe River banks.
Munhuwa, a gold panner from Gurupira village under Chief
Chitsungo’s area, is currently on the run after the murder. NewsDay Weekender
is reliably informed that Reza’s family members dumped his corpse at Munhuwa’s
family home demanding compensation. The body was removed from the homestead
yesterday following the intervention of police.
It is reported that on November 4, at around midnight, Reza
stormed into the suspect’s tent and found her being intimate with another man,
leading to a fist fight.
The suspect allegedly picked a stone and struck Reza on the
head. The two later headed towards Chikukwa business centre.
Along the way, the suspect allegedly picked another stone
and struck the now deceased again on the head, killing him on the spot.
After realising that she had committed a crime, the suspect
returned to the tent to collect her belongings and fled from the area. Newsday
