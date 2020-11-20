MURDERED BOY'S HEAD : COPS KEEP DIGGING

Police on Thursday returned to Mr Thanks Makore’s residence in Damofalls and continued digging in search of the head of his nephew, Tapiwa Makore (Junior), who was the victim of a suspected ritual murder in Nyamutumbu Village, Murehwa, on September 17.
The body of Tapiwa Makore, who was aged seven, is still to
be buried as his head is still missing, two months after the horrific murder.
The boy’s uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Senior) (57), is accused of
murdering his brother’s child with the help of his herdsman, Tafadzwa Shamba.
Damofalls residents gathered from a distance as they
awaited the outcome of the search which police confirmed ultimately yielded
nothing.
Thanks Makore, an uncle to the late Tapiwa Makore (Junior),
is jointly charged with his twin brother Tapiwa (Senior) for their nephew’s
murder. The two, together with three other suspects, are in remand prison
pending the murder trial.
Some residents who spoke to The Herald said they were
hoping that the head would be found to allow the body to be given a befitting
burial.
“We remain optimistic. What happened to Tapiwa is wrong.
Our prayers are that the head is found,” said on resident who declined to be
named.
Another resident who also spoke on condition of anonymity
said: “Police are making progress. I believe in our police officers and they
are the best. It might take time but they will make a breakthrough. All that we
want is for justice to prevail.”
To date police have so far secured the torso, legs and arms
of Tapiwa with the majority of the body parts being recovered in the Murehwa
area.
When The Herald visited Mr Thanks Makore’s residence on
Thursday, police had cordoned off the house near Cream Shopping Centre in Ruwa
to enable an uninterrupted search.
Police officers were still protecting the house from the rowdy
residents. Journalists were again barred from entering the yard as was the case
on Wednesday. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment