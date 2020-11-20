MURDERED BOY'S HEAD : COPS KEEP DIGGING



Police on Thursday returned to Mr Thanks Makore’s residence in Damofalls and continued digging in search of the head of his nephew, Tapiwa Makore (Junior), who was the victim of a suspected ritual murder in Nyamutumbu Village, Murehwa, on September 17.

The body of Tapiwa Makore, who was aged seven, is still to be buried as his head is still missing, two months after the horrific murder.

The boy’s uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Senior) (57), is accused of murdering his brother’s child with the help of his herdsman, Tafadzwa Shamba.

Damofalls residents gathered from a distance as they awaited the outcome of the search which police confirmed ultimately yielded nothing.

Thanks Makore, an uncle to the late Tapiwa Makore (Junior), is jointly charged with his twin brother Tapiwa (Senior) for their nephew’s murder. The two, together with three other suspects, are in remand prison pending the murder trial.

Some residents who spoke to The Herald said they were hoping that the head would be found to allow the body to be given a befitting burial.

“We remain optimistic. What happened to Tapiwa is wrong. Our prayers are that the head is found,” said on resident who declined to be named.

Another resident who also spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Police are making progress. I believe in our police officers and they are the best. It might take time but they will make a breakthrough. All that we want is for justice to prevail.”

To date police have so far secured the torso, legs and arms of Tapiwa with the majority of the body parts being recovered in the Murehwa area.

When The Herald visited Mr Thanks Makore’s residence on Thursday, police had cordoned off the house near Cream Shopping Centre in Ruwa to enable an uninterrupted search.

Police officers were still protecting the house from the rowdy residents. Journalists were again barred from entering the yard as was the case on Wednesday. Herald