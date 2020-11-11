MINISTER SUCKED IN FUEL SCAM

Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has been fingered in a $66 000 fuel scam by his aide who told the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday that he took 19 000 litres of fuel with the minister’s knowledge.
Cephas Chiwetu, who was employed as Matiza’s personal
assistant, yesterday said he gave his former boss some of the fuel coupons and
kept others for stakeholders, including journalists to facilitate their
covering of Cyclone Idai.
Chiwetu allegedly got the fuel and a Ford Ranger on the
pretext that the minister wanted to use it to visit cyclone-hit areas in
Chimanimani and Chipinge. He did that several times allegedly abusing the fuel,
defrauding government of $66 000.
Through his lawyer Batanai Pesanai, Chiwetu pleaded not
guilty to the offence when he appeared before Harare magistrate Estere Chivasa.
He said Matiza was aware that he requested the fuel and the
motor vehicle for his (Matiza’s) use on trips to Cyclone Idai-hit areas.
But the State, represented by George Manokore, insisted
that Chiwetu misrepresented that the fuel he requested from Zinara was for the
minister’s use, but he converted it to his own personal use.
“My former boss (Matiza) was aware of all these
requisitions. I gave him some of the fuel coupons and retained some which I was
to give to other stakeholders, including journalists covering the event,”
Chiwetu told the court.
Chiwetu allegedly got fuel from Zinara on behalf of Matiza
whom he knew was at the same time being allocated fuel from his ministry for
assessment of the areas affected by Cyclone Idai, according to the State.
Chiwetu had been barred from driving employer vehicles
after he was involved in a road traffic accident with a government vehicle, the
court heard. Newsday
