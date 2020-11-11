MAN ARRESTED AFTER MARRYING MINOR

A 33-YEAR-OLD man from Kamativi in Binga has been arrested for marrying a 14-year-old girl from Zvishavane.

The man who cannot be named to protect the girl’s identity is from Ndumichenga village in Kamativi’s Malaria area under Chief Pashu. He allegedly met the girl in Zvishavane in November last year and proposed love to her.

The girl accepted before the accused coerced her into marrying him a month later. The two left Zvishavane going to the accused’s rural home in Kamativi where they started cohabiting as husband and wife in December last year.

In terms of Zimbabwe’s laws, juveniles below the age of 16 are not able to make life decisions or consent to sex. The accused is facing charges of unlawful detention, having sexual intercourse with a young person and physical abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to November 24 as the State is waiting for the girl’s mother to come from Zvishavane to testify.

Prosecuting, Mr Vumizulu Mangena said the matter came to light after the accused assaulted the complainant at their matrimonial home on Thursday last week.

“During the month of November 2019 the accused met the complainant in Zvishavane and proposed love. She accepted. In December the accused decided to marry the complainant and told her to meet him at Mberengwa turn-off (along Zvishavane-Mbalabala road) without the knowledge of her parents. The two met and proceeded to the accused’s rural home where they started staying together as husband and wife,” said Mr Mangena.

He said the matter came to light last Thursday when the accused and complainant had a misunderstanding at night which resulted in him allegedly picking a log which he used to repeatedly assault the complainant all over the body.

The accused allegedly chased the juvenile away from their matrimonial bedroom and she sought refuge at her mother-in-law’s bedroom hut. The mother-in-law accompanied her to the village head where she was given a place to sleep for the night.

A police report was made and during investigations the girl revealed how she got married to the accused leading to his arrest.

The complainant was referred to Binga District Hospital for medical examination. Chronicle