A three year-old girl was crushed to death at Mucheke Bus Rank at around 4pm this afternoon by a Fun Cargo that was allegedly speeding. A large crowd of angry residents gathered at the scene looking for the driver who fled away to the Police Station immediately after the accident.

The Mirror cannot disclose the name of the deceased until the next of kin are informed. An eight months old infant was crushed to death near the same spot a few years back. Masvingo Mirror