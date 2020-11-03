FIGHTING ROCKS MDC T AHEAD OF CONGRESS

NEW fissures have erupted in the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC as some of its leaders intend to block the Supreme Court-ordered December extra-ordinary congress to elect a new president for the party.
This comes as secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, chairman
Morgen Komichi, his vice Elias Mudzuri and Khupe are all vying to succeed the
late founding father of the MDC, Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in February 2018.
According to sources, Khupe and Komichi were reportedly
working to block the congress as they feared defeat by Mwonzora, who appears to
have an upper hand.
MDC spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni confirmed to the Daily
News yesterday that they were considering postponing the congress because of
the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
“That’s responsible leadership to consider the dangers of
Covid-19. We should have held our nomination this weekend. The police refused
to sanction the nomination, and said you cannot gather because of Covid-19.
They are correct because Covid-19 is a reality. Some countries have decided to
ignore Covid-19 and see what is happening now.
“We will not allow the people to die in the name of the
extraordinary congress. You can see even the ruling party postponed its
conference. The standing committee will meet this week and decide the way
forward,” Phugeni said.
However, Mwonzora said the congress would go ahead.
“We had a meeting in Harare and confirmed the dates of the
nominations which follow the resolutions of the national executives and
national council of October 18. The congress must be held following provincial
nominations. I am aware that individual leaders are preparing for the
nomination,” Mwonzora said.
This comes after the Supreme Court recently gave Khupe up
to November 30 to hold the party’s extra-ordinary congress to elect a new
president. In the event of her failure to do so, the court directed that
Komichi should do it by December 30.
Khupe had approached the Supreme Court seeking guidance on
the matter after the same court in March ordered the MDC to hold an elective
congress within three months.
However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the party has been
failing to hold the congress. The MDC then made an application at the Supreme
Court on July 29 seeking an extension to Khupe’s current term.
The Supreme Court judgment spells out that Khupe is the
legitimate heir to take over the leadership of the party, albeit on an interim
basis.
Since the ruling, which reposed powers in Khupe, there has
been unending drama as 31 legislators have so far been recalled from Parliament
and councils for “ceasing to be party members” of the party by siding with MDC
Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.
Khupe has since expelled Chamisa from the party. According
to the MDC constitution, at least two thirds of the 6 000 delegates form a quorum for congress
although a simple majority can proceed provided that a proper congress is held
within six months. Daily News
