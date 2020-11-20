FEUDING MOANA PARENTS GO TO COURT

THE burial of late fitness trainer, video vixen and model Michelle “Moana” Amuli was stopped at the 11th hour yesterday as family wrangles took centre stage.

The case has now gone to the High Court as the family cannot reach agreement. Her burial was initially set for Wednesday at Zororo Park Cemetery along Seke Road and was later moved to yesterday, before being called off again as her parents could not agree on religious rites and burial site.

Moana died in a horrific accident last week that also claimed the lives of socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Malawian businessman Limumba Karim and Mozambican model Alicha Adams.

While Ginimbi was buried in style on Saturday, Moana’s burial has been delayed by endless fueds between her parents who are on separation.

Moana’s maternal Uncle Austin Chimedza confirmed the chaos saying they had resolved to have the burial order cancelled until the matter is finalised.

“The Amuli family has changed goalposts on us because we had agreed on how we were going to conduct the funeral, so we are not happy with that,” he said.

“They also went to get the burial order, but we want to get it cancelled because they have changed all our plans including where she will be buried because we had bought a grave at Zororo Cemetery, but they now want to bury her at Warren Hills.”

On Wednesday, dramatic scenes characterised a meeting between both parties which ended in a stalemate as Moana’s father, Ishmael and his family refused to process the burial order if their wishes to conduct Muslim rites were not granted.

This resulted in the shelving of the initial plans to conduct a church service at Doves funeral parlour before a night vigil in Highfield ahead of the abandoned burial.

Her maternal side had organised a drive to the accident scene along Borrowdale Road before proceeding to Highfield.

Meanwhile, Doves Holdings said despite the squabbles it would play its part since it had an obligation to do so.

“We charge for the service and since we have not done it yet, we are still going to carry out the burial tomorrow,” said Doves Holdings spokesperson Innocent Tshuma. Newsday