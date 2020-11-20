FEUDING MOANA PARENTS GO TO COURT

THE burial of late fitness trainer, video vixen and model Michelle “Moana” Amuli was stopped at the 11th hour yesterday as family wrangles took centre stage.
The case has now gone to the High Court as the family
cannot reach agreement. Her burial was initially set for Wednesday at Zororo
Park Cemetery along Seke Road and was later moved to yesterday, before being
called off again as her parents could not agree on religious rites and burial
site.
Moana died in a horrific accident last week that also
claimed the lives of socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Malawian businessman
Limumba Karim and Mozambican model Alicha Adams.
While Ginimbi was buried in style on Saturday, Moana’s
burial has been delayed by endless fueds between her parents who are on
separation.
Moana’s maternal Uncle Austin Chimedza confirmed the chaos
saying they had resolved to have the burial order cancelled until the matter is
finalised.
“The Amuli family has changed goalposts on us because we
had agreed on how we were going to conduct the funeral, so we are not happy
with that,” he said.
“They also went to get the burial order, but we want to get
it cancelled because they have changed all our plans including where she will
be buried because we had bought a grave at Zororo Cemetery, but they now want
to bury her at Warren Hills.”
On Wednesday, dramatic scenes characterised a meeting
between both parties which ended in a stalemate as Moana’s father, Ishmael and
his family refused to process the burial order if their wishes to conduct
Muslim rites were not granted.
This resulted in the shelving of the initial plans to
conduct a church service at Doves funeral parlour before a night vigil in
Highfield ahead of the abandoned burial.
Her maternal side had organised a drive to the accident
scene along Borrowdale Road before proceeding to Highfield.
Meanwhile, Doves Holdings said despite the squabbles it
would play its part since it had an obligation to do so.
“We charge for the service and since we have not done it
yet, we are still going to carry out the burial tomorrow,” said Doves Holdings
spokesperson Innocent Tshuma. Newsday
