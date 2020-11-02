FAMILY SETS DOGS ON COPS, STRIP THEM NAKED

Members of a Buhera family recently set eight vicious dogs on cops who had come to make an arrest.
They then stripped one of the officers naked before forcing
him to leave without his clothes and two cellphones. They also severely
assaulted the officers with knobkerries.
Constable Fungai Chiminya and Obert Kambewu were assaulted
at Hwechuma Village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera at around 9pm on October 22,
2020.
Two members of the family, Most Hwechuma (20) and Morris
Chuma (31) have since been arrested and Most was sentenced to two years in jail
by Murambinda magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai after being convicted for assaulting
police officers.
He was sentenced on Tuesday while Morris who appeared in
court on Wednesday is yet to hear his verdict.
The two cops and had come to arrest Morris who was wanted
on a rape case. Six months of Most’s charges were suspended for five years.
Three other accused members of the family are still at large.
Witness Hamudi representing the State said the two cops
Chiminya and Kambewu went to Hwechuma Village to arrest Morris wanted in
connection with a rape case.
Upon arrival the cops introduced themselves to Morris and
tried to apprehend him but he overpowered them and called family members to
help him.
Morris, Most and others who are on the run attacked the two
cops with stones thereby forcing them to run away. Morris then unleashed eight
dogs on cops.
Morris caught up with Kambewu and stripped him of all his
clothes down to the underwear. Hetook away the clothes and two cellphones and
let him go naked.
Kambewu sustained bruises on the back, swollen legs and
wounds on the legs as a result of dog bites and was having difficulties in
walking. Minya managed to escape and seek refuge in a kitchen at Diana Hwechuma’s
homestead.
A report was made to ZRP Murambinda who then attended the
scene. Kambewu’s clothes were recovered dumped at Diana Hwechuma’s homestead.
The two cell phones were recovered from Morris’ bedroom hidden under the
blankets. Two knobkerries which were used to commit the crime were also
recovered from the same room.
Morris was arrested on October 28 after a raid by the
Police. Masvingo Mirror
