CLUBS, BARS STILL CLOSED : MINISTER

STERN measures will be taken to night club owners following reports that some bars and night clubs are disregarding Covid-19 measures regulations, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Responding to questions from members of the media during a Post Cabinet Media Briefing yesterday, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe reiterated that no one is above the law urging night club owners to observe Covid-19 regulatory measures set by government to curb the spreading of the pandemic.

“Stern measures will be taken by law enforcement agencies and an operation is underway that saw arrests of some night clubs and bars who were disregarding measures set,” said Minister Kazembe.

“No so called high profile, middle profile, low profile or no profile person will be spared if caught on the wrong side of the law,” he said.

Cabinet notes, with concern, that there has been an increase in Covid-19 positive cases over the past three weeks.

In Post Cabinet Press Briefing, Acting Chairperson and Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu said Cabinet reiterates that the lockdown and curfew measures previously announced are still subsisting.

“The enforcement of lockdown measures will be intensified henceforth,” Minister Ndhlovu said.

“It should be emphasized that where there is non-compliance to these regulations the low enforcement agencies will not hesitate to enforce the penalties prescribed.

“It should be noted that public bars, night clubs, beer halls, casinos, betting shops and theatres are still not permitted to operate.

“The nation is informed that gatherings are still limited to two persons, while authorised events such as weddings and church congregation as are limited to fifty and one hundred persons, respectively,” said Minister Ndhlovu.

He said with the festive season fast approaching, the public is advised to take all the necessary precautions to prevent a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

Minister Ndhlovu said those visiting the country should undergo COVID-19 tests in their countries of origin and bring valid COVID-19 negative results obtained within 48 hours of departure in line with Word Health Organisation protocols.

Meanwhile, a robust awareness creation programme is being rolled out under which the engagement of communities is being strengthened. H Metro