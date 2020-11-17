CHIVHU KILLER MUM : I DON'T NEED A LAWYER

Emelda Marizani (29) who killed her four children in Chivhu by slitting their throats told the court held on her hospital bedside on Friday that she didn’t need a lawyer to represent her in the murder case.

Marizani could also not see her children being buried at the local cemetery on Saturday although she made that wish to the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro.

Magistrate Batanai Madzingira remanded Marizani in custody to November 27, 2020. “I have understood the charge read to me and everything else that has been said but I don’t need a lawyer to represent me,” said Marizani.

She was not asked to plead. Kumbirai Charamba prosecuted. Marizani who is now under the custody of Prisons at the hospital is facing murder charges after she allegedly slit her four children’s before setting the house alight.

Hundreds of people from Chivhu attended the funeral of the four children. Masvingo Mirror