CHIVHU KILLER MUM : I DON'T NEED A LAWYER

Emelda Marizani (29) who killed her four children in Chivhu by slitting their throats told the court held on her hospital bedside on Friday that she didn’t need a lawyer to represent her in the murder case.
Marizani could also not see her children being buried at
the local cemetery on Saturday although she made that wish to the Deputy
Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro.
Magistrate Batanai Madzingira remanded Marizani in custody
to November 27, 2020. “I have understood the charge read to me and everything
else that has been said but I don’t need a lawyer to represent me,” said
Marizani.
She was not asked to plead. Kumbirai Charamba prosecuted. Marizani who is
now under the custody of Prisons at the hospital is facing murder charges after
she allegedly slit her four children’s before setting the house alight.
Hundreds of people from Chivhu attended the funeral of the
four children. Masvingo Mirror
