BOOZE KILLS HWANGE MAN

POLICE in Hwange are investigating a case where a 34-year-old Hwange man who was suspected to be drunk allegedly died after frothing from the mouth. The incident occurred on Monday at House Number H29 in Makwika Village.
The house belongs to Ms Jacqueline Mwansa Bwala who is the
informant in the case. Police have identified the deceased as Godfrey Chenjejwa
Ncube who was staying at D6.
There are two versions to Ncube’s death with some saying Ms
Bwala was his girlfriend while others said she was a relative. Police could not
readily clarify the issue.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector
Siphiwe Makonese was not available to comment. However, a police source said an
investigation had been launched to establish the cause of death.
“An investigation has been launched but so far what is
known is that the now deceased was drunk when he visited the informant at her
place of residence. The informant slept in the sitting room as the now deceased
slept in the bedroom.
“On November 2 at around 4am the informant woke up and went
to the bedroom to collect some clothes because she wanted to fetch water as
there was no water in the area. She found the now deceased groaning
continuously and producing odorless white foam from the mouth,” said the
source.
The informant alerted some neighbours who rushed Ncube to
hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Makwika ward 15 Councillor Lovemore Ncube said Ncube had
returned from his workplace in the Midlands province three days prior to his
death.
“He arrived three days ago and had spent the day at nearby
shops where he was seen by residents before he died on Monday morning,” he
said.
The body was taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary
waiting to be conveyed to Bulawayo for postmortem. Ncube was once married and
separated with his wife. Chronicle
