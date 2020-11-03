BANK ROBBERS STILL ON THE RUN

Police are hunting six armed robbers who attacked two security guards delivering Zupco’s weekend cash collections at CBZ Eighth Avenue Branch in Bulawayo, disarmed them and hijacked their armoured vehicle before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The attack on Monday around 8am, in the full view of people
oblivious of the drama unfolding in the service lane along Eighth Avenue
between Jason Moyo and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Streets.
The gang first hijacked a Mercedes Benz in Selbourne Park
suburb around 7am and used it to commit the robbery. The driver of the hijacked
Mercedes Benz is recovering in hospital.
After the robbery at the bank, the gang drove the armoured
vehicle to Woodlands suburb where they dumped it before hijacking another car,
this time a Nissan Hardbody, which they used as a getaway car before dumping
it.
In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had launched a manhunt for the
six armed robbers.
“The ZRP is appealing for information which can lead to the
arrest of six armed robbers who are using a black Mercedes Benz C200,
registration number AFB 0202 to rob members of the public. The gang committed
robbery cases in Kezi (Matabeleland South) and Bulawayo on 2nd November 2020,”
he said.
On Monday, a Fawcett cash-in-transit team was delivering
cash from Zupco, basically fares collected over the weekend, and arrived at the
service lane behind the CBZ branch with about nine trunks containing money.
As they were taking in one of the trunks into the bank, a
Mercedes Benz that had been hijacked earlier on, drove behind them.
About six suspects who were armed, attacked the Fawcett
driver, took away a firearm that was on the dashboard and then turned on the
other guard who was guarding the other trunks, and again attacked him before
driving the armoured vehicle off with the cash.
The robbers later dumped three empty trunks while driving
towards Woodlands Shopping Centre. Fawcett managing director, Mr Andy Laing
confirmed the robbery in an interview.
“In a nutshell, our vehicle was attacked when they were
delivering cash at CBZ in Bulawayo, 8th Avenue Branch.
“I am not sure how many armed robbers were there, but they
were several, at least four. There were two getaway cars, one of which was
stolen in Bulawayo,” said Mr Laing.
CBZ regional manager Mr Abisha Gweshe, referred all
questions to police.Herald
