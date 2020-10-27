ZIMBABWE TO RE-OPEN BORDERS IN DECEMBER

CABINET yesterday resolved to reopen the country’s borders in a phased manner for pedestrians and private vehicles starting from December 1.
The country’s borders were closed in March to all human
traffic except for returning residents and cargo when government-initiated
measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Briefing the media after a Cabinet session yesterday,
Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Cde Monica Mutsvangwa
said borders will be first opened for private vehicles.
“Cabinet resolved that the opening of border posts be
phased, beginning with Beitbridge, Plumtree, Victoria Falls, Chirundu,
Nyamapanda and Forbes. The borders will open first to private passenger
vehicles and pedestrian traffic as from 1st December 2020, while further
assessment is being undertaken with regard to preparations for handling public
passenger transport,” she said.
The Minister also said Cabinet also resolved to relax
curfew hours.
“Curfew hours are being relaxed beyond the current 2000
hours to 2200 hours for the convenience of those who are cleared late at ports
of entry. This will be subject to gazetting,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
The move to open the country’s borders will likely please
many Zimbabweans working in neighbouring countries who were not able to come
home during the course of the year because of the lockdown. The move is set to
see them returning especially for the festive holiday.
0 comments:
Post a comment