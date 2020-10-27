ZIMBABWE TO RE-OPEN BORDERS IN DECEMBER

CABINET yesterday resolved to reopen the country’s borders in a phased manner for pedestrians and private vehicles starting from December 1.

The country’s borders were closed in March to all human traffic except for returning residents and cargo when government-initiated measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Briefing the media after a Cabinet session yesterday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said borders will be first opened for private vehicles.

“Cabinet resolved that the opening of border posts be phased, beginning with Beitbridge, Plumtree, Victoria Falls, Chirundu, Nyamapanda and Forbes. The borders will open first to private passenger vehicles and pedestrian traffic as from 1st December 2020, while further assessment is being undertaken with regard to preparations for handling public passenger transport,” she said.

The Minister also said Cabinet also resolved to relax curfew hours.

“Curfew hours are being relaxed beyond the current 2000 hours to 2200 hours for the convenience of those who are cleared late at ports of entry. This will be subject to gazetting,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The move to open the country’s borders will likely please many Zimbabweans working in neighbouring countries who were not able to come home during the course of the year because of the lockdown. The move is set to see them returning especially for the festive holiday.