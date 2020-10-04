ZIM RE-OPENS BEITBRIDGE BORDER FOR SA-BASED ZIMBAS

ZIMBABWE has re-opened its side of the Beitbridge Border Post but to only allow Zimbabwean citizens in South Africa to return home.
Zimbabweans with valid South African permanent residence
and other permits such as work and student permits are also now allowed to
cross into South Africa and back home. In addition, Zimbabweans in South Africa
popularly known as injiva are now allowed back home without any restrictions or
special clearance in a move that would see some locals who had been stuck in
the neghbouring country flocking back home.
There was confusion last Thursday when some members of the
public travelled to the border with the hope of accessing services after South
Africa announced that it was opening to the general public 18 land borders
including Beitbridge and three airports as the neighbouring country moved to
level one of its Covid-19 restrictions. However, Zimbabwe and Botswana which
share some of the borders with South Africa announced that they were not yet
re-opening their borders.
Nonetheless, in the latest development, with effect from
Friday, Zimbabwe eased the restrictions allowing specified general people to
cross the border. According to a memorandum addressed to immigration staff at
the border post, Zimra and police, assistant regional immigration officer in
charge of Beitbridge Border Post, Mr Nqobile Ncube, Zimbabwe started allowing
specific members of the public to cross the border on Friday.
“With the repealing of the lockdown restrictions in South
Africa, the implication is that the Zimbabwean nationals no longer need DIRCO
(Department of International Relations and Cooperation) clearance to leave
South Africa. This should be read in tandem with the current Covid-19
restrictions which provide for re-entry for Zimbabwean nationals returning
home. All Zimbabwean nationals returning home shall be allowed passage subject
to relevant Covid-19 compliances as administered by port health. Permanent
residence permit holders are also to be granted entry as guided by refereed
regulation,” reads part of the memo.
The land borders, however, remains closed for “general
travellers” like traders. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe
Kazembe told Sunday News yesterday that the country was still monitoring the
Covid-19 pandemic trends before making a decision on the re-opening of the land
border to the general public.
He said while consultations were ongoing their decision
would not be influenced by the neighbouring countries’ decision to re-open
their land borders.
“Discussions are indeed taking place within Government on
the issue of land borders, as there are a lot of considerations which we have
to consider before we make a decision to re-open the borders inclusive of the
trends of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have to especially look at how the
re-opening of the borders will affect our response to the pandemic and further
what systems we can put in place so that the re-opening won’t result in a
sudden spike in cases,” said Minister Kazembe.
He said all the necessary stakeholders would be consulted
before a decision is made on the land borders emphasising that once a decision
is made the Ministry will then table it to the National Covid-19 taskforce.
“All that we can do as a Ministry is forward our
recommendations to the national task force, who in turn will recommend to
Cabinet, who will further deliberate on the matter and make a final resolution.
But obviously the borders will not be closed forever, it is now about seeing
what is best for the nation juxtaposing this with the trends in the pandemic
nationally,” he said.
Commenting on the same issue, the chief coordinator,
National Response to Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and
Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva said while there was appreciation of pressure by the
general public to relax the national lockdown measures inclusive of the opening
of the land borders there was a need to consider the Government’s public health
measures to curbing the Covid-19 pandemic. Sunday News
