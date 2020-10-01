ZANU PF WEEDS OUT G40 MEMBERS AHEAD OF POLLS

THE ruling Zanu PF party is vetting curriculum vitaes for district co-ordinating committee aspirants in a process believed to be a witch-hunt against perceived G40 members.
Zanu PF said its internal security was on high alert to
ward off possible infiltration by members of the G40 cabal, most of whom are
exiled in South Africa but are accused of funding their candidates to
destabilise the party.
The party national commissar Victor Matemadanda confirmed
that the vetting exercise was in progress.
“Nothing much has happened as we have only received CVs and
they have been taken for vetting, they are yet to be returned,” Matemadanda
said.
Obert Mpofu, the party’s secretary for administration on
Monday alleged that the exiled G40 leaders among them Saviour Kasukuwere,
Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao were sponsoring their own candidates for the
party’s DCC elections as part of their comeback bid.
“We take note of the hyper campaign activities taking root
with regards the canvassing for positions in the DCCs and applaud enthusiasm as
it reflects the popularity of the party,” Mpofu said.
“We, however, note subtle disturbing intentions by the G40
elements to manipulate and thwart the DCC elections. We, therefore, urge the
security department to be on high alert and vigilant in thwarting any ulterior
motives and actions directed at the scampering of the DCC elections. We are
also very much aware that these machinations are a long-drawn strategy towards
making a G40 comeback in the 2023 elections.” Newsday
