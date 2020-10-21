ZANU PF POSTPONES CONFERENCE

The Zanu PF National People’s Conference which was scheduled to be held in Bindura has been postponed indefinitely due to covid-19.
This was announced by the party’s acting spokesperson Cde
Patrick Chinamasa and Secretary for Health Dr David Parirenyatwa after a
Politburo meeting held this Wednesday.
The Politburo also reiterated Cde Mnangagwa’s clarion call
for the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe USA and
its allies.
The Party applauded Cde Mnangagwa and His Government for
the positive steps they have taken to re-engage the West and their allies who
have imposed illegal sanctions on the country
“However, in its active support for the President’s
re-engagement drive, which has seen relations relatively improving, the Party
reiterates its position that re-engagement should not be taken or misconstrued
as a sign of weakness but the progressive and right thing to do to create
harmony among nations,” said Cde Chinamasa.
The Politburo went on to thank SADC members and other
countries for standing with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of the illegal
sanctions.
“Politburo expressed its gratitude to SADC Member countries
that have stood with us and have given meaningful and active solidarity to the
Party, Government and People of Zimbabwe as they confront the illegal sanctions
needlessly imposed on us for taking back our land. The President reiterated
that the Land Reform Program is irreversible and therefore maintaining these
sanctions will not change anything.
“The Politburo also expressed sincere gratitude to the
African Union member countries, China, Russia, Members of the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM) Progressive Civil Rights Movements in the USA headlined by the
December 12 Movement, Progressive Nations of the World and eminent
personalities across the globe who have joined the People of Zimbabwe,
Government and His Excellency, the President in calling out for the
unconditional removal of these illegal sanctions.”
Meanwhile, the Politburo has also directed and reiterated
the position of the law, which forbids civil servants from contesting for
positions in the Party. ZBC
