WE WILL NOT BE ARM-TWISTED BY TEACHERS : ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the Government will not be arm-twisted by striking teachers into succumbing to their demands, saying only those reporting for duty will be paid.
Teacher representatives are calling for a minimum salary of
US$520 or the equivalent at the auction rate. However, the Government has
indicated that it is not in a position to pay in US dollars given that the
local currency has been reintroduced.
Government gave all examination classes the nod to resume a
fortnight ago, but the reopening of schools has been marred by the teachers’
industrial action, forcing some schools to send pupils back home.
Speaking during a briefing in Mutare on Wednesday, the
President said there was no going back in ensuring the smooth flow of lessons
in schools.
“I have heard that after schools reopened in Manicaland,
only 30 percent of teachers have reported for duty. Let me assure all of you
that Government will never be held to ransom by the teachers.
“By failing to report for duty, they think they will push
us to do what they want. No, we are very principled on that. However, we are
happy that some have gone back to work.
“We will apply the principle that those who work will get
paid. Those who are at home are not considered to be at work,” said President
Mnangagwa.
Earlier this week, teachers’ unions vowed to continue with
the industrial action as negotiations with Government.
Some teachers were only clocking in, marking registers,
giving pupils assignments and vanishing from their work stations.
Others are allegedly conducting illegal private lessons for
a premium US$10 per subject or US$20 for Grade Seven classes monthly.
On Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain
Mathema said an average of 29 percent of teachers had been reporting for duty
countrywide, adding that those teachers could cope with the examination classes
that are back in school.
Minister Mathema said the Government was doing all it could
to address the teachers’ grievances.
He said Government, with support from some partners, has
created safe teaching and learning environments in schools.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it other
socio-economic challenges that have impacted the education sector, including
the welfare of our teachers, learners and their families.
“In line with the labour regulations of our land,
negotiations are underway to address the teachers’ concerns to ensure their
full attendance at schools.
“I commend the participation of all sectors, including the
private sector, in ensuring that safe school environments are provided to all
the children of Zimbabwe so that they enjoy their basic right to education.
There is room for more contributions towards the promotion of quality 21st
Century education that will transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income
economy by 2030,” said Minister Mathema.
He said a lot of work has been done to ensure the safety of
learners, teachers and non-teaching staff in schools.
“The first phase of the re-opening of schools is now
underway while preparations for the remaining two phases are in progress. In
line with the need to observe physical distancing, the ministry is currently
recruiting 2 300 teachers. Thereafter, the ministry will be recruiting another
3 000 to cater primarily for the smaller classes as dictated by the Covid-19
guidelines.
“While many plans have been disrupted due to the Covid-19
pandemic, the Education Sector Response Plan recognises our commitment to
fulfil the right to inclusive, quality and safe education for all. It is clear
that the Covid-19 pandemic threatens this promise, particularly as it deepens
other vulnerabilities and widens other inequalities,” said Minister Mathema.
He applauded development partners that have continued
supporting the education sector.
“Development partners have provided additional funding to
complement Treasury allocations for the provision of safe water sources and other
WASH infrastructure in schools, the procurement and distribution of essential
Covid-19 requirements such as personal protective equipment, hygiene kits,
disinfectants, and infrared thermometers,” said the minister.
He said the education sector has been innovative during the
prolonged closure of schools. “The usual learning and teaching methods were
affected while virtual learning was an alternative method to try and close the
gap in learning,” said the minister. Herald
