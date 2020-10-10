WARRANT OF ARREST FOR ZIMBAS IN BOTSWANA OVER ILLEGAL SANITISERS

Gaborone Regional Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, has last week issued a warrant of arrest for two Zimbabwean men accused of unlawfully manufacturing and selling hand sanitisers.

The two, Christopher Karimbika (30) and Samson Chinga (31) were granted bail on the 5th of May. The duo missed their mention while the 3rd accused Mali Mazorodze appeared before court.

The prosecution did not have reasons why the two were not in court. Karimbika and Chinga violated one bail condition of coming to court when required to do so.

The three accused persons were found in possession of big containers of sanitizers, some labelled ‘Sunlight Sanitiser’ at a warehouse in Mmopane Block 1 on the 5th of April.

Investigating Officer, Detective Morapedi, of Mogoditshane Police had pleaded with the court not to grant the accused persons bail indicating that they are a flight risk and likely to abscond.

He said Mali has a residence permit while Mazorodze’s passport has expired and Chinga does not have any travel documents.

Moraped had also told court they suspect the accused have distributed a lot of the illegal sanitizers and the investigations are ongoing to seize them from the market.

Regional Magistrate Makofi dismissed the prosecution’s plea and granted the three accused persons conditional bail.

The three were granted bail on conditions that they each pay P5 000 cash and provide two sureties who shall each bind themselves in the like sum.

They were ordered not to commit any offence in line with Covid-19 regulations and not to interfere with the police investigations.

The Magistrate had also ordered that the three should report themselves fortnightly to the Investigating Officer at Mogoditshane Police Station.

The case continues on the 6th of October when the accused appears for mention and the prosecution updates court on the whereabouts of the other two. Voice