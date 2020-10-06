THREE SAMARITANS KILLED AS THEY HELP TRAPPED MOTORIST

Three people trying to help a motorist trapped in his vehicle after it hit a cow at the 23km peg along the Guruve-Mvurwi Road around 6pm on Thursday last week, were fatally struck by a speeding vehicle that had poor lights.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu said the three were Lilian Shamu, Tarisai Kasaira and Delight Mvurumu and two others, Norman Makaza and Darlington Guvamombe, were injured and are admitted at Mvurwi Hospital. Guvamombe is reportedly in a serious condition. The accident happened around 6pm.

Ass Insp Dhewu said Edward Makumbe (52) was driving a Mazda Bongo towards Mvurwi when he hit a cow and was trapped inside the vehicle.

Notice Makaza (34), who was driving a Nissan Caravan in the same direction, parked his vehicle in front of the Mazda Bongo to render assistance.

“Jumbe Trymore (43), who was driving a truck with poor lights and was also speeding, failed to keep a proper lookout and hit the Nissan Caravan and as a result the three people who were behind the Nissan Caravan were knocked down.

Shamu and Kasaira died on the spot while Mvurumu, who had come from nearby houses to render assistance, died on the way to Mvurwi Hospital. Makaza is in a stable condition.”

Ass Insp Dhewu said Jumbe has since been charged with culpable homicide while the owner of the cow is charged under the Road and Traffic Regulations.

Ass Insp Dhewu appealed to motorists to drive roadworthy vehicles and to keep a proper lookout to avoid accidents. Herald