THREE SAMARITANS KILLED AS THEY HELP TRAPPED MOTORIST

Three people trying to help a motorist trapped in his vehicle after it hit a cow at the 23km peg along the Guruve-Mvurwi Road around 6pm on Thursday last week, were fatally struck by a speeding vehicle that had poor lights.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Fidelis Dhewu said the three were Lilian Shamu, Tarisai Kasaira and Delight
Mvurumu and two others, Norman Makaza and Darlington Guvamombe, were injured
and are admitted at Mvurwi Hospital. Guvamombe is reportedly in a serious
condition. The accident happened around 6pm.
Ass Insp Dhewu said Edward Makumbe (52) was driving a Mazda
Bongo towards Mvurwi when he hit a cow and was trapped inside the vehicle.
Notice Makaza (34), who was driving a Nissan Caravan in the
same direction, parked his vehicle in front of the Mazda Bongo to render
assistance.
“Jumbe Trymore (43), who was driving a truck with poor
lights and was also speeding, failed to keep a proper lookout and hit the
Nissan Caravan and as a result the three people who were behind the Nissan
Caravan were knocked down.
Shamu and Kasaira died on the spot while Mvurumu, who had
come from nearby houses to render assistance, died on the way to Mvurwi
Hospital. Makaza is in a stable condition.”
Ass Insp Dhewu said Jumbe has since been charged with
culpable homicide while the owner of the cow is charged under the Road and
Traffic Regulations.
Ass Insp Dhewu appealed to motorists to drive roadworthy
vehicles and to keep a proper lookout to avoid accidents. Herald
