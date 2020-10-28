SINGER ATTACKED BY LOVER OVER VIDEO

Rising Afro fusion singer, Michael “Naiza Boom” Machiona, was reportedly bashed by his girlfriend over his new video titled Tingori 2.
Naiza Boom’s video features models whom his lover
identified as Egness had problems with. In the video, Naiza Boom is seen
kissing a beautiful model, Sontana. Upon
seeing the video, Egness is said to have
attacked him with her shoes on the head.
Naiza said:“I understand her, its normal for her to act that
way because she is still learning about me and the demands of the arts
industry. “I will be patient with her
until she fully understands my work. We went for a counselling session over the
issues.
She is now beginning to understand my work and the kissing
was not even real, it was just a video-edited in order to give the theme a bold
meaning.”
Egness regrets her actions: “I feel ashamed for my actions
but I got angry and acted. I want to apologise to the whole team especially
Sontana and NB Films (Musha wemacomedy) crew.
“I now understand Naiza’s job and I will support him as an
artiste, I love him,” she said.
Video director Rocklife Media said: “The kissing was not
real and it was video-edited.
“I had however briefed the actors on the possible
implications of the scene and the actors had agreed to put their houses in
order before rehearsals and shooting.
“I sympathize with both Naiza and Egness but the video was
done professionally and above board.”
Despite the events that have unfolded following the video,
Naiza was commended by his Manager “Mugo Mix”. I am happy that Egness has
finally come to terms with Naiza’s thing”, Mugo Mix said.
Sontana, the model said there is nothing going on with
Naiza, “It’s unfortunate that Egness took the issue to an emotional level, I am
a professional whose heart has no place for loose morals. This video was done
strictly for business and nothing else. I sympathize with Egness,” she said. H Metro
the kissing scene
