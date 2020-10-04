SIKHALA : THEY WANT ME TO ROT IN JAIL

MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala claims that state security agents have been deployed to influence the outcome of his case where he is facing charges of inciting violence.

Sikhala was released on bail on September 22 after spending nearly a month at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after he was arrested in connection with the July 31 protests.

The outspoken legislator would be back in court for trial on November 30. Sikhala, however, told The Standard that he had unearthed a plan to get him behind bars at all costs.

“I am ready to clear my name on the persecuting illusions of the failed regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he said. “I want them to show me where I ever called the people of Zimbabwe to violence.

“Any attempt to allocate special projects officers on my case will be viciously and embarrassingly resisted and exposed. “We have done a good job to investigate the special projects persons and we now have the list.”

Sikhala was denied bail on several occasions at the magistrates’ courts in developments, which saw him being incarcerated under deplorable conditions.

He said he would expose the state security agents set upon him to improperly influence his July 31 protests case.

“We are going to expose all of them name by name,” Sikhala said. “Let the wheels of justice roll without interference, bring on the trial. “I am happy to be given an opportunity to expose the rot in our country through this trial.

“The state submitted that the docket for my case will be ready on 15th of October and state papers will be served to me on the following day for the consummation of trial on the 30th of November.” Standard