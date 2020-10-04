SIKHALA : THEY WANT ME TO ROT IN JAIL

MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala claims that state security agents have been deployed to influence the outcome of his case where he is facing charges of inciting violence.
Sikhala was released on bail on September 22 after spending
nearly a month at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after he was arrested in
connection with the July 31 protests.
The outspoken legislator would be back in court for trial
on November 30. Sikhala, however, told The Standard that he had unearthed a
plan to get him behind bars at all costs.
“I am ready to clear my name on the persecuting illusions
of the failed regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he said. “I want them to show me
where I ever called the people of Zimbabwe to violence.
“Any attempt to allocate special projects officers on my
case will be viciously and embarrassingly resisted and exposed. “We have done a
good job to investigate the special projects persons and we now have the list.”
Sikhala was denied bail on several occasions at the
magistrates’ courts in developments, which saw him being incarcerated under
deplorable conditions.
He said he would expose the state security agents set upon
him to improperly influence his July 31 protests case.
“We are going to expose all of them name by name,” Sikhala
said. “Let the wheels of justice roll without interference, bring on the trial.
“I am happy to be given an opportunity to expose the rot in our country through
this trial.
“The state submitted that the docket for my case will be
ready on 15th of October and state papers will be served to me on the following
day for the consummation of trial on the 30th of November.” Standard
0 comments:
Post a comment