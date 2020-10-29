RUSHWAYA SUSPENDED

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has suspended its president, Henrietta Rushwaya on allegations of putting the name of the organisation into disrepute following her arrest on Monday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Harare International Airport while trying to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai.

The ZMF management board, which consists members of the national executive, the council and regional representatives convened a meeting on Thursday afternoon in Gweru and suspended Rushwaya.

Announcing the suspension, the ZMF national chairperson Mr Makumba Njenje said Rushwaya’s deputy, Mr Marufu Sithole would be acting president with immediate effect. Herald